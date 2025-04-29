Punjab officers told to keep mobile phone on round the clock

The Punjab government has directed all officers to remain available on their mobile phones round the clock. The government officials have been instructed to keep their mobile phones on after office hours and during holidays, and to remain available for administrative work. The personnel department issued written directions on Saturday to all special chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries, financial commissioners and administrative secretaries to ensure that all officials of their department are available on their mobile phones after office hours and on public holidays for the purpose of carrying out essential administrative work in a timely manner. The personnel department issued written directions on Saturday to all special chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries, financial commissioners and administrative secretaries to ensure that all officials of their department are available on their mobile phones after office hours.

“There are times when administrative work has to be done immediately, making the availability of the officers concerned necessary. It has been observed many times that some officers are not available on mobile phones after office hours, either because their mobile phones are switched off, out of network coverage, diverted or put on flight mode,” reads a letter sent by the special secretary (personnel). The letter further states that in such situations, there is a hindrance in carrying out essential administrative works and providing services and facilities to the general public. According to government sources, the instructions were issued following complaints from some ministers and senior bureaucrats over the past few weeks regarding the unavailability of officials on mobile phones after office hours and during public holidays.