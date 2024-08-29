Punjab: Officials take stock of anti-drug campaign

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Mahajan on Thursday chaired a district-level review meeting on prevention of drug abuse and narcotics trade. They took stock of the action taken with regard to the directions passed in the last meeting from members of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee. They also reviewed the deterrence measures taken and progress achieved to eliminate drug menace. NCORD committee members were asked to keep vigil on vulnerable groups and places, particularly around educational institutions, to prevent the spread of drugs. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Mahajan on Thursday chaired a district-level review meeting on prevention of drug abuse and narcotics trade. (Representational image)

AMRITSAR A day before the Sikh clergy meeting being held at Akal Takht to decide about apology letter of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Sikh delegation led by former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh on Thursday met jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at the Takht secretariat. During the meeting with the jathedar, Giani Kewal Singh along with former SGPC member and Akal Purakh Ki Fauj chief Jaswinder Singh handed over a memorandum to him on behalf of various Sikh organisations. In the memo, the Sikh organisations maintained that decision to be taken during the Sikh clergy meet should be as per the sentiments of the community.

Jalandhar The district administration on Thursday distributed financial assistance worth ₹23 lakh among 48 needy children under the sponsorship scheme of the department of social security. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and district programme officer Manjinder Singh said that under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, children (below 18) who have lost their parents are provided financial help to ensure their education and social welfare. The district programme office has been asked to ensure no eligible child is left behind from this welfare scheme.

Patiala The Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board has been announced winner of the SKOCH Award 2024. It will be formally presented at the 99th SKOCH Summit on September 21 in New Delhi. The SKOCH Award, established in 2003, honors individuals, projects and institutions contributing significantly to India’s progress. Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan said the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, a part of the labour department, had participated in the ‘Labour Policy Development and Implementation’ category for the SKOCH award. She highlighted the board’s recent efforts to streamline and enhance its welfare schemes.

