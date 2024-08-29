Punjab: Officials take stock of anti-drug campaign
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Mahajan on Thursday chaired a district-level review meeting on prevention of drug abuse and narcotics trade. They took stock of the action taken with regard to the directions passed in the last meeting from members of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee. They also reviewed the deterrence measures taken and progress achieved to eliminate drug menace. NCORD committee members were asked to keep vigil on vulnerable groups and places, particularly around educational institutions, to prevent the spread of drugs.
