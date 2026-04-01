Punjab okays key industrial reforms, eases leasehold conversion norms

The state government on Tuesday approved reforms in the policy for the conversion of leasehold industrial plots and sheds to freehold. Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora

Minister Sanjeev Arora, who holds the portfolios of industries and commerce, investment promotion, power and local government, said the cabinet has also approved rationalisation of post-allotment services for freehold plot holders.

The reforms, finalised after consultations with industry stakeholders, aim to boost ease of doing business and create a transparent, investor-friendly industrial ecosystem, he added.

Highlighting decisions, Arora said that major reforms include leasehold to freehold conversion by charging a conversion fee of 5% and 100% exemption on stamp duty for conversions completed up to April 30, 2026.

“This significantly reduces compliance burden and makes freehold conversion highly advantageous for industry,” Arora said.

The government has constituted Punjab Common Infrastructure (Regulation & Maintenance) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the state cabinet also approved an amendment to modernise industrial infrastructure governance, Arora said, adding that the highlights are unified and transparent infrastructure management, uniform mechanism for operation and maintenance of all industrial areas covering industrial focal points, industrial estates, industrial clusters, including those outside notified parks.

As per the decision, major financial relief to the industry includes service charges to subsume property tax in municipal areas, eliminating double taxation, and simplifying compliance and reducing financial burden, he added.