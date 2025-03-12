Punjab: One held for Zirakpur woman’s murder

A day after a 23-year-old woman from Zirakpur was found dead near Banur in Rajpura, the police arrested one of the four accused on Tuesday. The Zirakpur police had on Monday booked four men, including Raj, Amandeep, Rohit Kumar and Sultan Mohammad, all residents of Banur. Rohit has been arrested and a Hyundai i20 car (HP09B0467), in which the victim was allegedly abducted, has been seized, the police said. The victim was a resident of Badal Colony in Zirakpur who went missing from her house on March 7.

According to the police, the victim was a resident of Badal Colony in Zirakpur who went missing from her house on March 7. Her father informed the police that Sultan Mohammad, who was allegedly harassing the woman for months, had kidnapped and murdered her with the help of his accomplices.

After being informed by the police, the family of the victim reached the Rajpura police station. After identifying the body, the kin protested outside the Zirakpur police station seeking arrest of the accused. According to sources, the victim suffered multiple injuries though the police were yet to ascertain the cause of death.

“A murder case was registered against four persons,” SP Rural Manpreet Singh said. Sections 140(1) (kidnapping), 103(murder) and 3(5)( act done by several persons) of the BNS have been slapped.