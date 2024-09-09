Punjab: One labourer killed over land dispute in Jalandhar village, another critical

A labourer died and another suffered serious injuries after a group attacked them over a land dispute at Kala Bahia village in Jalandhar on Sunday evening. Three persons have been arrested in this connection. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. (HT File)

Police said both the parties were having a dispute over 5 marlas of land in the village.

“Over six persons reached the spot and attacked the labourers with sharp weapons while they were doing some construction on the land. One person died on the spot and another sustained critical wounds,” said a police officer.

The injured labourer was admitted to Jalandhar civil hospital.

Kartarpur’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surinder Pal said the identities of both the victims was yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Barjinder Singh, a resident of Kala Bahia, had bought 5 marlas land, about ten years ago, from Joginder Singh of the same village. On Sunday, Barjinder was constructing a wall at his plot when Joginder visited the spot and claimed his right on one-and-a-half marla of land leading to a scuffle between both the parties.

The villagers intervened and a compromise was made between the two parties.

Later in the evening, Joginder’s sons Harpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh and one of their aides rounded up the labourers and attacked them with sharp weapons.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said: “The alleged attackers — Harpreet, Joginder and Jaspreet Singh — have been arrested. The police are conducting raids to nab the others involved in the matter. An investigation into the case is on.”

Cases under Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused persons.