Punjab: One-time registration for NEET PG online counselling this year, says BFUHS

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Sunday announced that there would be single-time registration of candidates for online counselling for admissions to MD/MS courses and no further registration would be allowed for further rounds.

A notification issued by the BFHUS read: “This is in reference to an online meeting held on September 20 with the National Board of Examination (NBE) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to NEET PG-2024. Keeping in view the instructions given by NBE, all the NEET PG aspirants are apprised that there would be single-time registration of candidates for online counselling in Punjab for admissions to MD, MS, post-graduate diploma, six months training in ultrasonography and DNB courses and no further registration would be allowed for further rounds.”

The medical varsity said that the online portal for registration will open from September 23 to September 30.

Earlier, the aspirants were allowed to register after the first round of counselling. Some aspirants usually attempt to get seat in all the India quota and if they fail, they register for the state quota. But this year, they will not have this option.

“All the in-service Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) candidates are informed to produce no objection certificate (NOC) from the secretary to government of Punjab, department of health and family welfare by September 30 for grant of incentive marks. The same must be sent to the university through email and also uploaded on the medical varsity’s online portal,” the notification added.

“The list of all the candidates, including the PCMS candidates, eligible for grant of incentive marks will be forwarded to the NBE to prepare the merit list of the candidates under NEET PG-2024, as per the directions. The university will not be in a position to consider any request for registration or addition of incentive marks after this cutoff date,” the notification stated.