Punjab Open Ladies Golf tourney: Gunas takes lead on Day 1

Gunas Sandhu, with a gross score of 71, played exceptional golf on Day 1 to take the lead during the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Tuesday. Hazel is placed second with a gross score of 74.

Seasoned player Heena Kang, with a score 77, occupied the third place. More than 100 women golfers from across India are competing in the tournament. The tournament ends on November 3.

Sec 47 man arrested with 48-gram heroin

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a Sector 47 man with 48 grams heroin on Monday. The accused has been identified as Surender Kumar, 38. He was booked under NDPS Act at Sector 31 police station. Kumar is already facing trial in a drugs case registered at Lalru police station in March.

52-yr-old man nabbed with illicit liquor

A resident of Dadumajra Colony was arrested on Monday with illicit liquor. The accused, identified as Krishan Lal alias Don, 52, was nabbed with 373 quarters of countrymade liquor and 185 quarters, four bottles and 44 halves of whiskey. He was caught near Sheetla Mata Mandir in Sector-38W. A case under Excise Act was registered at Maloya police station and he was later granted bail.

19-yr-old held with illegal knife

A 19-year-old resident of Dadumajra Colony was arrested with an illegal knife on Monday. The accused has been identified as Raman Chadha. A case has been registered under Arms Act at Maloya police station

UT lads restrict Haryana at 274

Gaganpreet’s fiery spell of 6/60 helped UT bowl out Haryana at 274 on Day 1 of their match during the Balramji Das Tandon Under-16 multi day’s cricket tournament at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, at GMSSS, Sector 26, Delhi were bundled out for just 121 runs against Punjab with Parth Kalia and Arjun Marshall taking three wickets each. Punjab finished the first day at 46/6.

Carrom teams named

The Chandigarh Carrom Association has announced the Chandigarh teams that will participate in the forthcoming 50th Senior National Carrom Championship for men and women which will be organised by the All India Carrom Federation at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi from November 7 to 11.

Aniruddh enters U-18 quarters

Top seed Aniruddh Sangra blanked Haralam Singh 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets in the boys’ Under-18 singles’ pre-quarterfinals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Arnav Bishnoi and Ashwajit Senjam also advanced into the quarter-finals. In the boys’ under-14 singles pre-quarterfinals, top Seed Gaurish Madaan defeated Ashish Kumar 6-1, 6-1, while Raghav Sarode upset third seed Kirtarth Singh 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

2 held for stealing scooter from Sec 53

Two men were arrested for stealing a scooter from Sector 53 in June this year. The accused, identified as Gaurav alias Goli, 27, and Kartik alias Nonu, 18, both residents of Dadumajra Colony, were arrested at a checkpost in Kajheri village. They have been sent to judicial custody.

Metallurgy conference commences at PEC

The two-day international conference on advanced materials, metallurgy and manufacturing (ICAMMM-2022) commenced at Punjab Engineering College on Tuesday. The conference aims to promote and provide an interdisciplinary platform for engineers, researchers, industry and students to discuss existing technological knowledge and share information in relevant areas that can lead to future developments.

Workshop held on healthy eating

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday conducted a workshop on “nutritional management of non-communicable and chronic diseases” at Hotel Mountview. Health experts stressed on the fact that eating healthy and physical activity can prevent most non-communicable diseases including cancer.

AAP leader joins BJP fold in Ambala

Amid the ongoing Panchayati Raj elections in the state, AAP leader Ashul Aggarwal and his supporters joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in Ambala on Tuesday. Aggarwal, who had fought the 2019 assembly elections from Ambala city on AAP ticket, was inducted into the party fold by incumbent MLA from the constituency, Aseem Goel, at the latter’s residence. Aggarwal, who was also the AAP’s city assembly president, couldn’t save his security deposit in 2019 as he garnered less than 1% of votes and stood a distant 7th out of 11 total candidates.