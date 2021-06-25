Punjab orders immediate inoculation of remaining health workers, their families

The Punjab government on Thursday ordered immediate inoculation of all remaining healthcare workers and their families, besides stressing on the permanent and need-based improvement in the existing healthcare facilities in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of all four government medical colleges in the state, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the health facilities have been further ramped up by up to 25% at each medical college, with a total of more than 1,430 level-2 beds and over 700 level-3 beds, including 262 paediatrics beds.

She said additional equipment worth over ₹20 crore was being purchased for all four medical colleges to meet the future demand. The health and medical education departments were asked to upgrade and augment tertiary care facilities, especially those pertaining to children, fungal infection, oxygen supplies, manpower requirements, medicine stocks, other consumables and testing facilities.

The meeting discussed the need of biomedical engineering services division felt during the second Covid wave and reviewed the ongoing work to install medical oxygen plants and requisite electricity supply for each healthcare institution.

Principal secretaries, health, Hussan Lal, medical education DK Tiwari, health and medical education adviser Dr KK Talwar, BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, director, medical education and research Dr Sujata Sharma, along with heads and senior doctors from all the four government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali were among those who attended the meeting.