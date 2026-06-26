Punjab: Over 39k violators fined as police crack down on hooters, flashers

A special 15-day statewide drive against the illegal use of hooters, sirens, flashers and black films on vehicles has resulted in over 39,000 challans, officials said on Friday. A special 15-day statewide drive against the illegal use of hooters, sirens, flashers and black films on vehicles has resulted in over 39,000 challans, officials said on Friday. (HT File)

Special director general of police (DGP, Law and Order) Praveen Sinha said police teams checked 1,79,980 vehicles across the state during the drive, launched on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

During the operation, officials removed 202 hooters, 49 sirens and 2,430 flashers from vehicles found using them without authorisation. Illegal black films were also removed from 2,445 vehicles on the spot.

In all, 39,872 traffic challans were issued and 412 vehicles were impounded for violating traffic regulations.

Sinha said hooters, sirens and flashers were meant exclusively for emergency and essential service vehicles, while the use of black films violated security and traffic norms. “Private individuals cannot misuse such equipment to claim undue privilege or evade law enforcement,” he said, warning that similar enforcement drives would continue across the state and strict legal action would be taken against repeat offenders.

333 arrested on Day 157 of anti-gangster drive

Meanwhile, under the Punjab Police’s ongoing anti-gangster campaign, police arrested 333 persons on Friday, the 157th day of the drive, taking the total number of arrests since January 20 to 40,684.

A total of seven weapons were also seized. Preventive action was initiated against 157 persons, while two proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the operation. Three individuals were questioned and released after verification.