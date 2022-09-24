Punjab paddy growers worry as rain delays harvest, floods mandis

Paddy and cotton growers in Punjab are worried as widespread rain in the region has put harvesting on hold besides threatening to hit the quality of the crops.

Farmers in the Majha belt, where paddy harvest begins first, were left high and dry as sacks of the crop unloaded in the Amritsar grain market got drenched in the incessant rain with procurement yet to pick up.

Sowing of veggies to be delayed

“The rain has delayed harvesting and it is likely to reduce the yield of paddy. As fields are inundated, we will not be able to run the harvest combine for around 15 days,” said Surjit Singh, a farmer from Bhoora Kohna village in the border district of Tarn Taran.

Amritsar chief agriculture officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The rain has delayed harvesting of paddy varieties, such as PUSA-1509, which has ripened. As farmers planned to sow potatoes and peas after harvesting this variety, sowing of these vegetables will also be delayed. As far as paddy varieties yet to ripen are concerned, the rain will affect their yield, too. Farmers need to monitor the condition of fields.”

Agriculture experts in Malwa said maturing crops might witness damage if the rain is coupled with strong winds.

Bathinda chief agriculture officer (CAO) Dilbag Singh said cotton fields are ready for the first round of picking but more rain could spell trouble for the cash crop. “The rain may not affect paddy as harvesting in Malwa is likely to begin after 20 days. But if winds hit the cotton-growing belt, it could affect the quality of the natural fibre,” he said.

Gurpreet Singh, who has the dual charge of Muktsar and Fazilka as CAO, said rainfall in September is an annual feature and the current climate is not a serious threat to crops in the semi-arid districts.

Excessive rain could hit potato crop, too

Manjeet Singh Rai, the president of the Bharti Kisan Union, Doaba, said that farmers were concerned about rains as it might affect the paddy yield. “This rain will also affect the growth of potatoes, especially in lower regions of Doaba,” he said.

Jalandhar chief agriculture officer Jaswant Rai, however, said the situation was under control. “We are focused on the bigger issue of stubble burning. At present, we are holding awareness camps to curb this annual problem,” he said.

(With inputs from HTC, Jalandhar)