Punjab: Paddy straw bales set afire, police probe on

Faridkot : Heaps of paddy straw bales were set on fire at two dumping sites in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts late on Thursday night. Heaps of paddy straw bales were set on fire at two dumping sites in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts late on Thursday night.

The first incident was reported at the dumping site between Saiyanwala and Golewala village in Faridkot district and another was reported at Rukna Begu village in Ferozepur. Both the sites are at a distance of 10km. The bales of paddy straw were stored at these sites after collection from nearby villages.

In a statement, the Faridkot police said the fire was extinguished and legal proceedings were being initiated against the accused. Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said: “The police are investigating the cause of fire.”

According to the information received from the spot, the straw dumps were deliberately set on fire at around 8pm and no fire tender was called till midnight. A large part of paddy straw was burnt to ashes at both fire sites.

An official of the agriculture department said that this straw was to go to the private biomass plant at Hakumat Singhwala village in Ferozepur. Two biomass plant have been set up in the Faridkot and Ferozepur districts, which generates electricity from stubble. The central government provides a heavy amount of subsidy to the companies to set up such plants.

Kirti Kisan Union state leader Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala said that the stubble dumps have been set on fire as part of a conspiracy. He said that the Punjab government has not solved the stubble problem but a mafia has been created in the state, which is looting farmers’ money in the name of stubble management.