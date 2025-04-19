Menu Explore
Punjab: Papalpreet sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 19, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Papalpreet, who is Amritpal's media adviser, was brought back to Punjab on April 10 after his two-year detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Jail in Assam ended

A local court in Ajnala on Friday sent Papalpreet Singh, a key aide of radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, to judicial custody.

Papalpreet was produced in a court in Ajnala after his latest three-day police remand ended on April 18. (HT File)
Papalpreet was produced in a court in Ajnala after his latest three-day police remand ended on April 18. (HT File)

He was produced in the court after his latest three-day police remand ended on April 18.

Papalpreet, who is Amritpal’s media adviser, was brought back to Punjab on April 10 after his two-year detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Jail in Assam ended.

With Papalpreet being brought back to Punjab, only MP Amritpal remains incarcerated in Assam. All his other associates have been brought back to Punjab to face charges in various cases registered against them, including the attack on Ajnala police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Papalpreet sent to judicial custody
