Punjab: Papalpreet sent to judicial custody

A local court in Ajnala on Friday sent Papalpreet Singh, a key aide of radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, to judicial custody. Papalpreet was produced in a court in Ajnala after his latest three-day police remand ended on April 18. (HT File)

Papalpreet, who is Amritpal’s media adviser, was brought back to Punjab on April 10 after his two-year detention under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Jail in Assam ended.

With Papalpreet being brought back to Punjab, only MP Amritpal remains incarcerated in Assam. All his other associates have been brought back to Punjab to face charges in various cases registered against them, including the attack on Ajnala police station.