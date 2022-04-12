Punjab: Parents lock staff inside school after teacher thrashes students
Angered after a teacher allegedly thrashed some children, protesting parents locked the staff of a government primary school inside its building at Balran village, about 50 kilometres from the Sangrur district headquarters, on Monday.
The parents and other villagers were demanding termination of the school teacher concerned. “We have lodged a complaint with police after the teacher thrashed our children. We have also given a complaint to the district school education department,” said Jasveer Singh, a resident of the village.
The parents lifted the dharna and let the staff out in the evening, only after an assurance from the education department that inquiry will be completed and suitable action will be taken against the teacher by April 20.
“We have started an inquiry into the matter.The school teacher has been moved to another school on temporary basis for the time being,” said district education officer Kultran Singh. Meanwhile, inspector Bitten Kumar, in-charge, Moonak police station, said: “We are verifying the facts and complaint filed by the parents.”
-
Chandigarh MC to set up plant to process horticulture waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to establish the city's first horticulture waste processing plant, with the tendering process expected to begin next month. The city generates, on average, 7 to 8 tonnes of horticulture waste per day. This increases exponentially during autumn and spring when trees shed their leaves, when it can reach to over 80 tonnes per day.
-
Shoolini Litfest celebrates different streams of literature
A three-day second Shoolini Litfest witnessed a galaxy of authors and celebrated different streams of literature, including poetry, fiction, folklore and sports writing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Pahadi and English. Well-known sports journalists Pradeep Magazine and Sandeep Dwivedi delved deep into the ins and outs of cricket and sports journalism spread over a period of 40 years.
-
Kotkapura police firing: Year on, SIT fails to file fresh chargesheet
Almost a year after initiating probe into the Kotkapura police firing case, the special investigation team led by Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav has failed to file a fresh chargesheet. While two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura. In April last year, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had quashed all reports related to the Kotkapura firing filed by the previous SIT.
-
‘Violation’ of rights of disabled students: Umang Foundation to challenge Himachal board, CBSE rules
The Umang Foundation will challenge the rules of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Central Board of School Education and state and national open schools, which violate the rights of disabled students, in the high court. This is discrimination against disabled students which is illegal. Apart from this, many other rules also violate the law. Prof Srivastava said that there are discrepancies in CBSE's rules also.
-
Punjab Police: Three IPS officers promoted as DIGs
Indian Police Service officers Nilambari Vijay Jagdale , Rahul S and Bikram Pal Singh Bhatty have been promoted as deputy inspector generals (DIGs) in the Punjab Police. Rajpal Sandhu has been appointed as the SSP, Batala, while Avneet Kaur Sidhu will take charge in Faridkot. Sandeep Sharma is the new SSP of SBS Nagar, and Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the SSP, Khanna, said a spokesperson of the chief minister's office.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics