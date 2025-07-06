Punjab: Patna Sahib edict on Sukhbir raises hackles of Akal Takht

Hours after the “panj pyaras” (five beloved ones of Guru) of Takht Patna Sahib declared Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for failing to appear before them, Akal Takht denounced the action of the Bihar-based Sikh temporal seat on Saturday. Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, along with other Sikh high priests, pronouncing the edict from the Akal Takht at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Akal Takht responded by condemning Takht Patna Sahib’s actions and taking firm action against its additional head granthi Gurdial Singh and two members of the management committee, accusing them of conspiring to breach Akal Takht’s authority.

In a highly charged meeting held on Saturday at the Akal Takht — the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs — Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, called for an emergency session of the “panj singh sahiban” (Sikh clergy). The gathering issued a resolution declaring that the actions of Takht Patna Sahib were a direct violation of the 2003 edict, which had been signed by the jathedars of all five Takhts.

The decree emphasised that while the regional Takhts have jurisdiction over local religious, social and cultural matters, only Akal Takht can make decisions on Panth-wide issues.

Akal Takht’s clergy strongly condemned the recent decrees issued by “panj pyaras” of Takht Patna Sahib, calling them “unauthorised” and “anti-traditional.”

According to the 2003 decree, any collective decisions affecting the Sikh community as a whole must be made by the five Takhts at Akal Takht, with its jathedars holding the ultimate authority. The Sikh clergy denounced Takht Patna Sahib’s actions as “a gross violation” of these long-established traditions and warned that attempts to undermine Akal Takht’s supremacy would not be tolerated.

The resolution passed by the clergy reaffirmed that while all Takhts are held in high reverence, any collective religious directive must align with the decisions of the Akal Takht. The Sikh leadership underscored that divisive actions by individuals or groups under the influence of “anti-Panthic forces” would not be allowed to weaken the unity of the Sikh community.

In a major move, Akal Takht declared Gurdial Singh, additional head granthi at Takht Patna Sahib, “tankhaiya” for his role in allegedly sowing discord and violating Akal Takht’s directives. The Sikh community has been advised not to invite Gurdial Singh to any Panthic gatherings or “Gurmat” events unless he personally appears before Akal Takht and seeks forgiveness within 15 days.

Further, two members of the Takht Patna Sahib management committee — Harpal Singh (Johal) and Gurmeet Singh — were also declared “tankhaiyas” for their alleged involvement in media campaigns challenging Akal Takht’s authority. Both have been given an ultimatum to appear before the Akal Takht and seek forgiveness. Failure to do so will result in a social and religious boycott by the Sikh community, according to the decree.

The controversy began on May 21 when Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj-led Sikh clergy, during a meeting at the Akal Takht, took notice of Takht Patna Sahib management’s failure to comply with 2022 decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat, in which the management was asked to examine incumbent jathedar Baldev Singh’s skill of Gurbani recitation and transfer of additional head Granthi Bhai Gurdial Singh.

Following non-compliance, both were barred from performing Panthic duties by the Sikh clergy. Takht Patna Sahib committee leadership was ordered to present themselves before Akal Takht immediately for explanation. Hours after the pronouncement of the decree at Akal Takht, “panj pyaras” also comprising Baldev Singh and Gurdial Singh issued a parallel decree, turning down the Akal Takht’s decree and termed it as interference into the affairs of Takht Patna Sahib.

It was stated by “panj pyaras” that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was behind this conspiracy, who was asked to appear at Takht Patna Sahib in 10 days. Time for the appearance of Sukhbir was extended twice. However, the SAD president failed to appear.

The move of Sikh clergy to acquit former Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar in the allegations levelled against him, on the basis of the probe report, was also rejected by Takht Patna Sahib “panj pyaras” who states that their prior decree declaring Gauhar “tankhaiya” and excommunicating him still stands. Takht Patna Sahib had also stated that the decree of any other Takht will not be applicable at Takht Patna Sahib, nor it will be adhered to.

Sikh scholars have weighed in on the growing crisis. Gurmeet Singh Sidhu, professor of religious studies in Punjabi University, Patiala, said: “What has been done by Takht Patna Sahib is not as per Sikh tradition. None of the other Takhts are parallel bodies to the Akal Takht. They are basically supporting bodies of Akal Takht under the ‘Panj Pardhani’ system of Sikhs. Challenging supremacy of Akal Takht is unfortunate.”

“Jathedars of other Takhts should not interfere in the affairs of Akal Takht which is a supreme institution of the Sikhs”, said noted Sikh historian and thinker Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon, adding: “First blunder was committed by Sukhbir Singh Badal by removing Punjab-based Takht jathedars. He should not have done it like that. There is a maryada and tradition of appointing and retiring a jathedar. He violated it. What has been done by Takht Patna Sahib panj pyaras is equally a wrong step.”