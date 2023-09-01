Punjab patwaris’ strike: Revenue officials soften stand after ESMA invoked

A day after the state government invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) of 1947, the revenue employees softened their stand. Members of associations of patwaris and kanungos on Thursday said they will attend work in their own revenue circles but not take on any “additional” responsibilities. Members of associations of patwaris and kanungos during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

The revenue department staff also announced to move the high court challenging the state government’s decision to invoke ESMA.

The government invoked ESMA against patwaris and kanungos and the revenue staff posted in deputy commissioners’ offices barring them from leaving their place of posting till October 31 or till further orders. The ESMA also has provisions of dismissal from service and imprisonment up to three years.

Addressing the media, patwari association president Harvir Singh Dhindsa said there are 4,716 patwar circles, with only 1,528 patwaris having regular charge and the rest 3,188 circles are given as additional charge.

“Why are we made to do extra work when we are paid a fixed salary?” questioned Dhindsa, asking the government to move ahead with its decision of invoking ESMA.

He added that the state government has diverted from its promise made in July last year regarding bringing in 1,060 patwaris, who were recruited during the previous Congress rule, directly into routine department working as their training was extended for six months. “Newly-recruited patwaris were promised a basic salary of ₹19,200 per month but they are being paid ₹5,000 which comes out to ₹167 per day,” he added. Due to low salary, 640 patwaris had also resigned, he said.

“If the government wants to give employment to unemployed youth by offering them ₹167 per day, we will not handle the land and revenue records of vacant circles,” he said.

He said if the government resorts to arm-twisting tactics, the patwaris will also not carry out additional duties of disbursing compensation for land acquisition for national highways and the works in ‘lal lakir’ of villages.

He said they were to meet the chief minister on Thursday, but the meeting was postponed to Friday and later it was cancelled.

Over 2,000 employees, under the banner of the Revenue Patwar Union and the Revenue Kanungo Association, have called for an indefinite pen-down strike from September 1.

“Inconvenience caused to people on account of the whims and fancies of revenue officers will not be tolerated at any cost,” the CM had asserted. The orders stated that due to floods, immediate disbursement of relief material is needed for the affected population. “The services of revenue officials, including patwaris, kanungos, circle revenue officers, and officials at deputy commissioner’s offices are required for maintenance of essential supplies and relief material, disbursement of crop compensation to farmers etc,” the orders stated.

In the press conference Dhindsa said disbursal of compensation for losses due to floods will continue. He also demanded that provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act be followed by taking a prior prosecution sanction for proceedings against government employees. “In case that is not brought in practice, we would move the court and make information officers party in that,” he announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gurpreet Singh Nibber Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora. ...view detail