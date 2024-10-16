Menu Explore
Punjab: Peacefull repolling at two villages in Ferpozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Oct 17, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Repolling in Mansa Khurd saw 75.87% turnout, while Lohke Khurd recorded 49.38%. Previous voting was halted due to ballot errors and misconduct.

Repolling at Mansa Khurd village in Mansa and Lohke Khurd in Ferpozepur districts was held peacefully on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, voting was stopped after printing errors in the ballot papers were found. (HT File)
On Tuesday, voting was stopped after printing errors in the ballot papers were found. (HT File)

Mansa deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said 75.87% of polling was recorded at Mansa Khurd.

On Tuesday, voting at Mansa Khurd was stopped after printing errors in the ballot papers were found. Also, a group of miscreants soiled polled ballot papers nearly half an hour before the voting deadline at 4pm.

According to official information, 49.38% of polling was registered at Lohke Khurd village in Ferozepur.

