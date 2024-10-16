Punjab: Peacefull repolling at two villages in Ferpozepur

Repolling at Mansa Khurd village in Mansa and Lohke Khurd in Ferpozepur districts was held peacefully on Wednesday. On Tuesday, voting was stopped after printing errors in the ballot papers were found. (HT File)

Mansa deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said 75.87% of polling was recorded at Mansa Khurd.

On Tuesday, voting at Mansa Khurd was stopped after printing errors in the ballot papers were found. Also, a group of miscreants soiled polled ballot papers nearly half an hour before the voting deadline at 4pm.

According to official information, 49.38% of polling was registered at Lohke Khurd village in Ferozepur.