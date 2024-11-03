Punjab: Petrol bomb hurled at Shiv Sena leader’s house in Ludhiana

In the second such incident in 17 days, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of a Shiv Sena leader in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. Hindu outfit leader Harkirat Singh Khurana said that he has three gunmen, but all of them had gone home for Diwali celebrations. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Hindu outfit leader Harkirat Singh Khurana said three men on a bike came around 3.15 am and hurled the explosive outside his house when his family was asleep. Though they heard the explosion, they assumed it may have been someone bursting firecrackers.

Later around 5.30 am, he got to know that his neighbour’s car had caught fire. He also noticed some broken shards of glass outside his house, which raised suspicion.

When he examined the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in his house, he found three bike-borne men hurling a petrol bomb at his house. “The petrol had spilled over, which resulted in my neighbour’s car catching fire,” said Khurana.

Had received threats earlier too

Khurana, who is president of Sikh Sangat Wing of Shiv Sena (Hind), said he later received a threat message from an unidentified number. “The sender claimed to be a Khalistan supporter and said he would carry out more attacks,” said the Hindu outfit leader, adding that he had been receiving threats from unknown numbers, claiming to be supporters of Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Liberation Force, for a long time. According to Khurana, he made several complaints to the police about the calls but no action was taken. He said that he has three gunmen, but all of them had gone home for Diwali celebrations.

Model Town station house officer, sub-inspector Avneet Kaur said an FIR has been registered against unidentified assailants and cops are working to identify them.

Shiv Sena (Punjab) chairperson Rajiv Tandon said that attacks on Hindu outfit leaders have been rising, and they will start protests if police fail to arrest the accused soon.

Same bike used in Oct 17 attack

On October 17, two-bike borne men had thrown a petrol bomb at Shiv Sena (Bharatvanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi’s house in Chander Nagar. Police suspect the same bike was used in both attacks.

Earlier on August 5, three Nihangs had attacked Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar outside the civil hospital even though he was accompanied by a gunman. Police have arrested three accused in this case while one is still at large.