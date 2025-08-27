Punjab: Plot to kill property dealer foiled, 4 with gangster links nabbed

The counter intelligence (CI) Pathankot has averted a targeted killing with the arrest of four members of an organised crime syndicate, including two juveniles. The operation, based on intelligence inputs, led to the busting of a gang involved in multiple heinous crimes across Punjab, said Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday. Police have recovered two .30 bore star mark pistols and six live cartridges from the accused. (Sourced)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vishal Masih alias Dana, a resident of Pakhoke Tahli in Batala, and Vishal William of Pakhoke Mehmaran village in Gurdaspur, along with two juveniles. They were apprehended from the Salimpur Afghana area of Gurdaspur.

During the arrest, police recovered two .30 bore star mark pistols and six live cartridges from their possession.

According to DGP Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were acting at the behest of foreign-based gangsters — Nishan Singh, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Mann alias Honey, and Sajan Masih alias Goru.

The police have also unearthed significant leads pointing to the gang’s involvement in other criminal activities across the state.

Assistant inspector general (AIG), CI Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann, said that one of the arrested juveniles is the first cousin of absconding gangster Sajan Masih. The juvenile was allegedly responsible for transporting weapons and explosives on Sajan’s behalf. Sajan, wanted in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case from September 2023, fled the country after securing bail following a two-month stay in Gurdaspur jail.

The investigation further revealed that on August 14 this year, Vishal Masih and one juvenile travelled to Tanda, Hoshiarpur, and opened fire at a property dealer, injuring him. The attack was carried out following the orders of their foreign-based handlers.

The accused had also conducted a recce of a potential target in Banga and were en route to carry out the killing when the CI Pathankot team intercepted them.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at SSOC police station, Amritsar.