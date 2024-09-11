Punjab: Police arrest 4 in dry fruits theft case

Amritsar rural police have recovered a large stock of dry fruits and grocery supplies which were looted last week from a cold storage at a village near the city and arrested four persons in this connection, police said on Wednesday. The estimated cost of the looted items is around ₹ 2 crore. (HT File)

According to police, as many as 30 persons came on a truck in the intervening night of September 3 and September 4 at the cold storage, located at Ibban Kalan village near Amritsar city, and decamped with the supplies, estimated at around ₹2 crore.

“The robbers held the cold storage staff at gunpoint and lotted dry fruits and grocery items stocked by various wholesalers and retailers of the city on rent at the cold storage. The estimated price of the lotted supplies is around ₹2 crore,” said a police officer.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thana Singh of Zira, Jaswinder Singh of Gurdaspur, Parveen Singh of Zira and Ravinder Singh of Adampur, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal.

“The arrested quartet have a criminal background. They have been involved in cases of robberies and other criminal activities and cases have been registered against them,” the SSP added.