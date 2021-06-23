Punjab Police ASI stabs sister-in-law to death in Chandigarh

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector stabbed his sister-in-law to death and injured his younger brother after an argument over water supply at their two-storey house in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar late on Tuesday night.

Identified as Harswaroop, 44, the accused is presently posted at the police headquarters. His brother Prem Gyan Sagar, 38, works as a delivery man with Swiggy. The two are married to two sisters.

While Prem was stabbed multiple times, his wife Divya, 35, sustained one stab injury that proved fatal. Prem is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Harswaroop has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of the couple’s teenaged son. The couple has two sons.

Brothers had strained relationship for long

The two brothers stay in the house owned by their father, who lives in Himachal Pradesh. While Harswaroop stays with his wife, son and daughter on the ground floor, Prem’s family stays on the first floor.

According to police, the brothers had a strained relationship and used to regularly fight over issues such as division of electricity and water bill. For the past few days, they had been having arguments over water supply. Prem had reportedly accused Harswaroop of deliberately keeping the water pump motor switched off to stop supply to the first floor, and even called up his father to complain.

Harswaroop told police that when he returned home on Tuesday, Prem again started arguing over the issue. Around 9pm, the ASI, who was drunk, went to the first floor and attacked Prem while he was having dinner.

Prem was stabbed half a dozen times. As Divya intervened to save her husband, she was stabbed too, said police.

‘I wanted to put an end to daily fights’

Divya’s brother Abhinandan, whose other sister is married to Harswaroop, said the cop has always been hot tempered and had tried to harm Prem and Divya earlier too.

In his preliminary questioning, Harswaroop told police that he wanted to put an end to the daily fights. He is reported to have said that Prem used to pick up fights with him and he could not take it anymore.

Police have recovered the knife used for the murder. The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.