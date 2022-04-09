Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing Kejriwal’s ‘doctored’ video
Mohali: In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP’s Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
In the doctored video, Kejriwal is heard saying “he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well.” The video clip was posted on April 6.
The case has been registered at Mohali’s Phase 11 police station on Thursday night under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged a document or electronic record), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, on the complaint of advocate at Punjab and Haryana high court Gurbhej Singh.
According to the complainant, the “doctored” part of the video pertains to Kejriwal’s comment on providing clean and transparent governance.
Mohali Phase 11 SHO Gagandeep Singh said: “The complainant alleged that Jindal, on his Twitter handle, shared a cropped video from the original footage of an interview given by Arvind Kejriwal to a TV channel and doctored the original content. The complainant said that some words of the Delhi chief minister from the original interview have been dropped.”
On April 1, the Punjab Police had booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who had been attacking Kejriwal over his remarks on the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’, on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation following a complaint by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia in Mohali.
In a reply to a news agency, Jindal said he had been “exposing” the Kejriwal government in Delhi on various issues for the last two years. “I exposed many of their corrupt practices…Feeling frustrated, they are getting false cases registered with an aim to cause harassment. A number of times, even Kejriwal makes satire on BJP leaders, but we do not register a case against him. But ever since the AAP has formed the government in Punjab, they think they can use police against those who expose them,” Jindal said.
Asked if the video was doctored, Jindal said the video carries a disclaimer that it is a “satire”. “On the basis of that video, they got a police case registered against me, but they cannot browbeat me and I will continue to expose them on various issues,” Jindal told a news agency.
Meanwhile, Bagga said Jindal had exposed Kejriwal in the ₹11-crore swimming pool scam.
-
Ludhiana | GLADA razes five illegal colonies amid protests
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority razed five illegal colonies in Laddian Churpur village and South city area amid protests by residents on Friday. As per information, the colonies which were demolished include Nandi, Vaishnavi and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Churpur and Ashirwad Colony in South city area. In Laddian area, the residents tried to stop the drive by standing in front of JCB machines.
-
Another reshuffle: Three police commissioners, 5 SSPs shifted
According to the orders, IG, Jalandhar, Arun Pal Singh has been posted as commissioner of police, Amritsar, whereas IG, headquarters, Kaustubh Sharma will now be commissioner of police, Ludhiana. Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred to Bathinda replacing Amneet Kondal whereas Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori has been posted as Ludhiana Rural SSP, replacing Patil Ketan Baliram.
-
4 injured as HRTC bus skids off road near Shimla
Four people sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road near Chaili village on the outskirts of Shimla. The bus was en route Shimla from Dharkufar village and the accident was reportedly due to speeding. Those who were injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College. Police have registered a case and the investigations are on, said Shimla deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma.
-
Shimla MC polls: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
-
Ludhiana: 75 sacks of rice stolen from Pungrain godown
Thieves broke into a Pungrain godown in Talwandi Khurd, Mullanpur, and decamped with 75 sacks of rice. Though the incident took place on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the godown officials were able to ascertain the number of sacks stolen only recently. The FIR was registered on Thursday on the statement of firm manager Vikram Singh, who looks after the godowns of Pungrain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics