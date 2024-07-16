 Punjab Police busts another interstate smuggling module in Amritsar, three held with pistols - Hindustan Times
Punjab Police busts another interstate smuggling module in Amritsar, three held with pistols

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jul 16, 2024 10:23 PM IST

State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar has arrested three weapon smugglers and recovered three .32 bore pistols from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar has arrested three weapon smugglers and recovered three .32 bore pistols from their possession. (HT File)
Those arrested have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Mattu of Chhota Haripura in Amritsar, Sahil Kumar alias Mast of Chhota Haripura in Amritsar and Prabhjot Singh alias Prabh of Guru Nanak Pura in Amritsar. Apart from recovering three pistols, police teams have also recovered three magazines and six live cartridges from their possession.

The development came a day after the SSOC Amritsar busted a weapon smuggling module backed by foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir alias Landa with the arrest of two operatives after recovering six .32 bore sophisticated pistols along with magazines and ammunition from their possession.

Yadav said that SSOC Amritsar received a tipoff that some persons from Amritsar are involved in interstate weapons smuggling and they have procured a weapon consignment from illegal weapon dealers of Madhya Pradesh to further deliver it to some criminal elements around Guru Tegh Bahadur Market in Vallah area.

Acting swiftly on the intel-inputs, police teams from SSOC Amritsar launched an operation and apprehended the accused persons when they were waiting in Vallah area to deliver the consignment and recovered three pistols from their possession, he added.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that two of the arrested accused persons including Sukhdev Singh alias Mattu and Sahil Kumar alias Mast have a criminal history including involvement in a murder case, he added.

AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that investigations are on to identify the weapon dealer in Madhya Pradesh and persons to whom the weapon consignment was to be delivered.

In this regard, case FIR No. 42 dated 15.07.2024 has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act at police station SSOC Amritsar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police busts another interstate smuggling module in Amritsar, three held with pistols
Follow Us On