Inter-state weapon smuggling module busted, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2023 11:40 PM IST

Preliminary investigations revealed that these weapons were meant to be supplied to criminal gangs associated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria: DGP Yadav

Punjab Police busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module was busted with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers.

Police seized 17 pistols of .32 bore along with 35 magazine.
The accused, who were involved in large-scale illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons, were apprehended from Madhya Pradesh by a counter intelligence-Jalandhar team, according to a statement issued here. Police seized 17 pistols of .32 bore along with 35 magazines from them.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons have been identified as Harpal Singh of Signoor village in Khargone and Kishore Singh Rathore of Balwari village in Bharwani of MP. “Preliminary investigations revealed that these weapons were meant to be supplied to criminal gangs associated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria,” said the DGP.

The development came after the counter intelligence unit arrested a person identified as Lovedeep, alias Love, from the Maqsudan-Bidhipur Road in Jalandhar. A pistol along with two cartridges was seized from him. The DGP said during investigation, it came to the fore that the seized weapon was part of a consignment from manufacturers and suppliers suspected to be based in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Bharwani districts. Following this input, a team of the counter intelligence-Jalandhar went to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and managed to trace and arrest the arms suppliers, he said.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused in SSOC Amritsar police station.

Following these inputs, a team of CI Jalandhar went to MP on Tuesday and managed to trace out and arrest both the accused arms suppliers, he added.

Jalandhar CI AIG Navjot Singh Mahal said the operation is still going on and there is a high possibility of more recovery of arms and ammunition.

Saturday, August 05, 2023
