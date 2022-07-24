Punjab Police conduct special drive to check smuggling of drug, arms
Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking operation in all 28 police districts of the state to check smuggling of drugs and arms.
Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was in the field to conduct random checking of different checkpoints in the Ropar range, according to an official statement.
Over 800 checkpoints, including 56 inter-state, 250 inter-district, 53 hi-tech and 427 city sealing, involving over 10,000 cops were set up across the state to make Punjab free from drugs and gangsters, the statement said.
The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 4pm to 7pm across the state and ADGP/IGP/DIG-rank officials from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation.
The DGP said that during an operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was ensured while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public. “We had instructed police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicle during the course of this operation,” he added.
“Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from Punjab,” he said.
Security stepped up at Punjab-J&K border
PATHANKOT: Punjab Police have stepped up security in Pathankot district, especially at Punjab-J&K border, to curb drug smuggling of drugs and weapons.
Inspector general (IG) of police, border range, Mohnish Chawla along with SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh supervised the searching and checking of vehicles entering Punjab from J&K.
SSP Khakh said special checkpoints had been set up to intensify the vigil and checking of vehicles at Pathankot.
Similarly, security has also been beefed up in the Bamiyal sector on the India Pakistan border in Pathankot. Security agencies have always considered Bamiyal to be sensitive because Pakistan-based militants normally use this area to enter India.
HC terms teacher accused of sexual harassment ‘predator’, denies bail
“In today's times, when women are being encouraged to be independent, a school-going girl needs to be given a sense of security so that she can learn, grow and earn without fear. However, predators like petitioner pose a serious threat to young girls and do not deserve any sympathy from the court,” the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed denying bail to the accused teacher, Gurjit Singh.
Punjab Police seize 7 lakh pharma opioids in UP godown raid, 1 held
Fatehgarh Sahib: In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Friday evening busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh tablets/ capsules/ injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have also arrested the main supplier, identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, UP.
OPD services at Bathinda AIIMS hit as PG students hold protest
The outdoor patient department (OPD) services at Bathinda AIIMS were partially affected on Saturday after postgraduate students staged a protest against the governing body's decision to change the nomenclature of their degrees. The first batch of 44 PG students, who are enrolled for three courses this year, demanded the AIIMS Bathinda administration should give in writing that they would get only academic certificates.
Key Metro-3 ramp ready to connect car shed in Aarey
Even though the Uddhav Thackeray-led government pledged to move the Metro-3 car shed out of Aarey Colony soon after coming to power in November 2019, work on a connecting ramp at Aarey's Prajapurpada village has continued in full swing over the past year and a half. The ramp is a key piece of Metro-3's infrastructure, and will allow trains exiting the underground SEEPZ metro station to enter the car shed for maintenance.
Ludhiana | MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inspects ongoing work to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday inspected the ongoing project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah. Residents in the nearby areas had been complaining that the sewage disposal system in the area was blocked due to the ongoing works.
