Punjab Police conduct special drive to check smuggling of drug, arms

Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking operation in all 28 police districts of the state to check smuggling of drugs and arms.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was in the field to conduct random checking of different checkpoints in the Ropar range, according to an official statement.

Over 800 checkpoints, including 56 inter-state, 250 inter-district, 53 hi-tech and 427 city sealing, involving over 10,000 cops were set up across the state to make Punjab free from drugs and gangsters, the statement said.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 4pm to 7pm across the state and ADGP/IGP/DIG-rank officials from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation.

The DGP said that during an operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was ensured while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public. “We had instructed police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicle during the course of this operation,” he added.

“Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from Punjab,” he said.

Security stepped up at Punjab-J&K border

PATHANKOT: Punjab Police have stepped up security in Pathankot district, especially at Punjab-J&K border, to curb drug smuggling of drugs and weapons.

Inspector general (IG) of police, border range, Mohnish Chawla along with SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh supervised the searching and checking of vehicles entering Punjab from J&K.

SSP Khakh said special checkpoints had been set up to intensify the vigil and checking of vehicles at Pathankot.

Similarly, security has also been beefed up in the Bamiyal sector on the India Pakistan border in Pathankot. Security agencies have always considered Bamiyal to be sensitive because Pakistan-based militants normally use this area to enter India.