Punjab Police constable who shot woman, self had been living with victim
A day after a Punjab Police constable gunned down a 31-year-old woman in front of her children and then shot himself in Joshi Nagar, the accused, Simranjit Singh, was booked for murder on Sunday.
Cops have learnt that the accused had been living with the victim, Nidhi, who is married, for one-and-a-half year. They had posed to be a married couple while renting their house, but their relations were strained and the accused would hit Nidhi and her children, who referred to him as ‘chachu’ (father’s younger brother. The victim’s husband lives in South Africa.
It is suspected that the accused had been planning the murder for a few days. On March 19, the constable did not deposit his service revolver after finishing for the day, and took it to his house where he shot Nidhi with an AK 47, and then shot himself. He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Ashwini Gotyal said it wasn’t clear why the constable took the extreme step and they are waiting to record his statement. Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, Haibowal station house officer, said they recovered an AK-47 and six bullet shells from the spot.
As per the postmortem report, Nidhi sustained three bullet injuries, one of which was on the head. Simranjit sustained two bullets wounds in the stomach and was operated on Sunday.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics