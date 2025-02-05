Punjab Police head Yadav empanelled for DG post at Centre

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was on Monday empanelled for holding the post of director general (DG) in a central police organisation or agency. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav (ANI)

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved the empanelment of five IPS officers for holding the top positions in central armed police forces (CAPF), central bureau of investigation (CBI), national investigation agency (NIA), research and analysis wing (RAW), which function under the control of the Union government.

The two IPS officers empanelled for holding DG or DG equivalent posts are — 1991 batch AGMUT cadre officer, Nuzhat Hassan and 1992-batch Punjab cadre officer Gaurav Yadav. Three IPS officers empanelled for holding DG equivalent posts are 1989-batch Andhra cadre officer D Tirumala Rao, his batchmate from Uttar Pradesh cadre, Aditya Misra and 1992-batch officer Idashisha Nongrang.

Yadav has been functioning as acting DGP since July 5, 2022, and is the only Punjab cadre IPS officer empanelled as DG. Yadav is set to superannuate on April 30, 2029.

The 1988-batch officer Prabodh Kumar was also empanelled. Kumar superannuated on January 31, leaving Yadav as the only empanelled officer in the Punjab cadre.

Four IPS officers senior to Yadav — 1989-batch Sanjeev Kalra, 1989-batch Parag Jain, 1992-batch Sharad Satya Chauhan and 1992-batch Harpreet Singh Sidhu are yet to be empanelled by the central government.

The empanelment at the Centre is considered a professional achievement for an IPS officer as it is done after scrutinising various milestones and achievements of an officer.

His empanelment comes close on the heels of Supreme Court notices to several states over bypassing rules set by the apex court regarding appointment of DGPs by sending panel names to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Next hearing in the case is in March and the apex court has asked states to file reply 10 days before the court hearing.

Like many other states, Yadav’s appointment as DGP-Punjab was made without following process of empanelment by the UPSC and he is serving as acting DGP since July 5, 2022.

Yadav’s empanelment also consolidates his position as DGP, even if the state is compelled to send a panel for the DGP appointment to UPSC.

As per rules set by the apex court, states shall send the names of all officers who have completed 30-years of service to the UPSC and the central body will send three names to states to pick one as DGP.

With 1989-batch IPS officer Parag Jain and 1992-batch IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu on central deputations, Yadav’s name now appears in the top three senior-most officers serving in Punjab.