The Punjab state crime police station, SAS Nagar, has booked inspector Kulwinder Singh for allegedly raping a woman constable and blackmailing her. The accused was earlier posted as the Dakha station house officer under the Ludhiana rural police. The constable alleged that he recorded her lewd video and had been threatening her for a long time. Punjab Police inspector booked for ‘raping’ colleague

The complainant stated that earlier she was posted at the Baghapurana (Moga) police station where the accused was an SHO and he used to address her as daughter and also made her meet his wife and daughter. She added that on February 15, 2022, the accused made a call to her, asking her to reach the Baghapurana bus stand. The accused took her to his home in his car, stating that his wife and daughter wanted to see her.

She alleged that the accused raped her and recorded a lewd video of her. The accused also threatened to make the video viral, she mentioned. The accused “raped her multiple times”. Later, he was transferred to the Raikot police station under the Ludhiana rural police. The accused kept on calling her to his government accommodation and raped her, according to the allegation. Later, the accused was transferred to Sidhwan Bet and Dakha police stations and kept on raping her.

She added that the accused kept on calling her using the phone of his gunman. She made a complaint against him on July 26 following which an inquiry was marked. After investigation, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC against the inspector.