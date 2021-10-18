Punjab Police inspector held after SUV mows down young woman in Jalandhar

A Punjab Police inspector was arrested after his speeding SUV ran over two women on the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway in Jalandhar on Monday morning. While one woman, Navjot Kaur, a resident of Dhanowali village in Jalandhar, died on the spot, her friend, Mamta, was seriously injured in the accident.

Navjot worked in a car showroom and was crossing the highway when the accident occurred.

The accident was captured on CCTV cameras and the video was shared on social media, triggering outrage.

The video shows the two women crossing the road when the speeding Maruti Brezza rams into them even though they stepped back on the road divider.

Angry residents of Dhanowali village blocked the national highway, resulting in a long traffic jam till Phagwara.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Deputy commissioner of police Gurmeet Singh said that they the driver, inspector Amritpal Singh, was taken into custody after the accident. “We will proceed accordingly. Amritpal was posted at the Punjab Armed Police headquarters located on the outskirts of Jalandhar,” he said.