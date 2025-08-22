Punjab Police integrate cybercrime, NHAI helplines into ‘Dial 112’

In a move to streamline emergency services, Punjab Police have integrated the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Helpline 1033 and the Cybercrime Helpline 1930 into its Dial 112 Unified Emergency Response System. Dial 112 is now the nerve centre of Punjab’s emergency response, covering police, fire, ambulance, disaster, highway safety and cybercrime under one roof ensuring rapid on-ground intervention and enhanced citizen safety. (Sourced)

Now, citizens across the state can report highway accidents, breakdowns, hazards, as well as financial frauds and cybercrimes by simply dialling 112.

This initiative, launched under the guidance of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, consolidates critical services under a single platform, making it easier for citizens to access support during emergencies, according to an official release. Prior to this integration, people had to remember multiple helpline numbers for different issues, causing confusion and delays.

“Whether you are stranded on a highway or have fallen victim to cybercrime, now all it takes is a single call to 112. Your case will be instantly transferred to the relevant agencies, ensuring faster response times and eliminating unnecessary delays,” said special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who has been overseeing the Dial 112 system.

The integration ensures that calls related to highway distress — whether dialed to 112 or 1033 — are now linked in real-time with both Punjab Police and NHAI for prompt action. Additionally, cybercrime complaints made through 112 or 1930 will be directly registered with the National Cybercrime Portal by specially trained cyber dispatchers stationed at the Dial 112 Control Room.