Punjab police nab 45 POs, absconders in past one week
As many as 45 proclaimed offenders (PO)/absconders have been arrested by the Punjab police in the past one week, with some evading arrest since the 1980s, a senior police official said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference here, IG Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said that so far, a total of 186 POs/absconders have been arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 46 nabbed from out of state, since July 1.
Gill said that these POs/absconders have been evading arrest since the 1980s and 1990s.
He said that Gurdeep Singh alias Kaku of Kotla Hoshiarpur, who was declared a PO in November 1985, has been arrested by the Ludhiana commissionerate police, Amarjit Singh, a PO from 1988 has been arrested by Fatehgarh Sahib Police and Mohinder Singh of village Dabalkheri in Haryana, who was declared PO in 1989, has been arrested by Sangrur Police.
At least three nabbed POs have been evading arrest since the 1990s, he added.
The IG said the Punjab police have arrested 335 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 251 first information reports (FIRs), including 22 commercial, under the NDPS Act across the state in the last one week.
The police have also recovered 9.76kg heroin, 8.68kg opium, 11.56kg ganja, nine quintals of poppy husk, and 49k tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering ₹ 40.50 lakh drug money after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state, he said.
Gill said that the Punjab police besides tightening the noose around the drug smugglers/suppliers has also been making all possible efforts to keep youth away from drugs and helping to rehabilitate those who have fallen prey to this menace.
He said that all the CPs/SSPs have been conducting different activities including public meetings, visiting drug-affected villages, conducting seminars, holding joint meetings with MLAs, sarpanches, and councillors besides involving NGOs and youth clubs to sensitise the youth about the harmful effects of drugs. ENDS
-
Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Amritsar Improvement Trust in which the Punjab vigilance bureau has registered first information reports (FIRs). While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run. Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
-
IED planted under cop’s vehicle recovered in Amritsar
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday. A CCTV footage has also emerged in which two bike borne men with their faces covered were seen planting the explosive under the car, which was parked outside SI Dilbagh Singh's house situated in the C-Block of the area.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
-
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
-
Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead
A retired police sub inspector and Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh's wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night. The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics