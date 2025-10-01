Punjab Police officer booked for phone call record misuse

Punjab Police inspector Gagandeep Singh, who earlier served as station house officer (SHO) at Zirakpur, has been booked for allegedly obtaining and sharing the mobile call details of an army Major’s wife. The FIR, registered at Zirakpur police station on September 29, comes after directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court. Punjab Police inspector Gagandeep Singh, who earlier served as station house officer (SHO) at Zirakpur, has been booked for allegedly obtaining and sharing the mobile call details of an army Major’s wife. The FIR, registered at Zirakpur police station on September 29, comes after directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to police, Gagandeep is accused of misusing his position while posted at Zirakpur. He allegedly accessed the woman’s call records by putting her number in a false FIR and later provided the details to his woman friend. The complaint against him was first brought to light during proceedings in the HC, where the petitioner demanded strict action.

The HC had earlier questioned the Mohali SSP on what steps had been taken against the inspector. In response, the SSP submitted an affidavit stating that a departmental inquiry was underway. However, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the police were trying to shield their officer and insisted that an FIR must be lodged. Taking note, the court directed the police to act and sought a status report. The next hearing is scheduled for October 1.