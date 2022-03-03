Punjab Police reach out to students stranded in Ukraine

Having prepared a list of 1,024 students and their families, the Punjab Police are reaching out to students stranded in Ukraine. They are keeping track of their movement and are guiding them towards Poland, Hungry and Romania.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the students are either stuck in war-torn Kharkiv or the western side of the Ukrainian border. “Students’ details and addresses have been shared with us by the police and the Government of India. We will start visiting the students’ homes,” the official said.

Gurkirat Kaur, who is in touch with additional director feneral of police (ADGP) MF Farooqui said she was heading to the Poland border. “The Punjab Police reached out to me through my parents.They helped me get in touch with embassy officials in Poland,” she said.

Farooqui said, “The names of students, the universities and colleges they are enrolled in, their parents’ numbers, their passport number, Ukrainian and WhatsApp contact numbers are being shared with the district administrations and the ministry of external affairs to aid the evacuation process. We are collecting these details from education providers and the students who are returning from Ukraine.”

To provide details regarding stranded students or seek assistance, call 1100 (from Punjab) and +91-172-4111905 (from outside India).