Punjab Police recruitment: Amarinder asks DGP to crack down on fraudsters

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed the director general of police (DGP) to intensify the crackdown on leak of examination papers and copying after six persons were arrested for their suspected involvement in cheating during the written test held for sub-inspectors’ posts on August 22.

The directives come ahead of the written exams for head constables (investigation cadre) to be conducted from September 12 to 19 wherein 75,544 applicants will appear for 787 vacancies. It will be followed by exams for constables (district and armed cadres), slated on September 25-26, in which a whopping 4,70,775 candidates having applied for 4,358 vacancies.

The CM asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to further up security measures at the examination centres in view of reported attempts by fraudsters to sabotage the examination process.

Jammers and other electronic gadgets are being installed at all exam centres to prevent internet or bluetooth connectivity, said Gupta.

The DGP said any promises of jobs through unfair means, incentives were totally false and one may dial 181 helpline in such case.

Central Recruitment Board for Constables chairperson Gurpreet Kaur Deo said strict protocols have been laid down for securing the areas outside the exam centres.