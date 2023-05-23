More trouble for dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit as STF registers extortion case

Tightening its noose around dismissed assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh, the Punjab Police has registered another FIR against him in a case of extortion under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Raj Jit was dismissed from service at the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann after three SIT reports were made public.

The case has been registered against the dismissed cop by Special Task Force (STF) in its Mohali Police Station based on the content of the three SIT reports made public by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Three sealed cover reports regarding the role of police officials in the drug trade in the state were opened by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 28.

Hindustan Times has accessed the content of the FIR, which mentions that the dismissed officer has been booked for extortion as the SIT reports indicate Raj Jit’s complicity with dismissed Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh. The SIT has named the dismissed cop based on the statement of persons examined by the SIT headed by then-special DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya in the probe.

His dismissal orders by the home department on April 17 state that Raj Jit Singh — the first SSP-rank Punjab Police officer to be sacked on drug charges — colluded with smugglers, framed innocent persons in false cases and ran an extortion racket along with Inderjit.

As per reports, initially, the home department had written to Punjab Vigilance Bureau for registration of the separate case against Raj Jit. However, later when the matter was referred to the legal branch, it was decided that since ‘extortion’ was involved, the STF should probe the case.

This is the third FIR against the dismissed officer. After his dismissal, Raj Jit was booked by STF in a drug case related to the recovery of 4kg heroin from dismissed Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh and later a case of disproportionate asset was also registered against him by vigilance and anti-corruption bureau.

AIG STF Harpreet Singh has been appointed the IO in the case, the official familiar with the developments said.

Meanwhile, the dismissed cop has managed to remain elusive ever since his dismissal. The STF probe team led by ADGP RK Jaiswal has raided more than 300 locations in various parts of the country.

The STF, as per information, has to date questioned nearly 430 persons to investigate the properties bought by Raj Jit and assess the possibilities of black money involved.

Meanwhile, the SIT is said to be focusing on an NRI, who finds mentions in the SIT report, about a transaction of ₹40 lakh with Raj Jit.

