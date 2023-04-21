No officer, except Raj Jit, sought Inderjit’s posting: Punjab DGP

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Thursday informed the home department that no officer other than dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh had ever recommended or sought transfer and posting of tainted former inspector and drug case kingpin Inderjit Singh. Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Thursday informed the home department that no officer other than dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh had ever recommended or sought transfer and posting of tainted former inspector and drug case kingpin Inderjit Singh. (Twitter)

The office of the director general of police, however, informed the home department that it was then DGP Sumedh Saini who had granted ‘D2’ promotion to Inderjit on the recommendation of then Tarn Taran SSP Raj Jit Singh in 2013, making him a regular assistant sub-inspector (ASI) using his exceptional power as the state police chief.

According to section 13.21 of Punjab Police Rules (PPR), the DGP has the powers to promote any non-gazetted officer on a regular post which has been termed ‘D2’ for which no regular training or course is required.

According to a senior Punjab Police functionary, DGP Yadav has filed the ‘NIL’ report through IG headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill while responding to the home department’s directions that action should be taken against senior officers who approved transfers/promotions/grant of local rank to Inderjit on Raj Jit’s recommendations.

Special secretary (Home), on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, had shot off a letter seeking reply from DGP by April 20.

The three reports submitted by SIT in compliance with the orders of Punjab & Haryana high court had flagged how Raj Jit took Inderjit along with him when he was posted as Tarn Taran SSP in 2013 and then as Hoshiarpur SSP in 2014 and also recommended a double promotion for for the tainted cop.

The SIT report had also found that orders of the DGP dated 09.07.2014 and DIG (Border Range) dated 17.07.2014 clearly state that Inderjit may be promoted subject to the condition that there is no departmental enquiry or criminal case pending against him.

“Yet on 25.07.2014, Raj Jit Singh put the name of ORP/Inspector Inderjit Singh on the D-2 list. Further, Raj Jit Singh very well knew that the substantive rank of Inderjit was that of an officiating head constable, but he still retained him as VC/ CIA in Tarn Taran district till his transfer to Hoshiarpur on 06.08.2014,” says the SIT report.

The dismissal orders of Raj Jit clearly state that he colluded with smugglers, framed innocent persons in false cases and ran extortion rackets.

DA case against Raj Jit

The vigilance bureau on Thursday booked Raj Jit in a case of disproportionate assets under sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was registered on the directions of the CM. AIG (vigilance) Manmohan Kumar will be the investigating officer. Also, raids were conducted on Thursday at different locations to arrest Raj Jit who has gone underground along with his family.

