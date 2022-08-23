Punjab police seize 2,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol, 2 held
8 drums of 200 liters each and 6 jerry cans of 30 liters capacity each of extra neutral alcohol was recovered from their possession by Punjab police
The Punjab police along with officials of the excise and taxation department on Monday seized 2,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) near Doraha in Ludhiana district and arrested two persons in this connection.
Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson of the excise department said that ENA is the raw material from which liquor is made and incase any uncontrolled toxicity creeps in, it could result in a major tragedy like the one which happened two years ago in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts that claimed the lives of around 130 people.
The spokesperson said that a naka was set up at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road near Doraha on the basis of secret information.
“The vehicle number PB09 N 9001 fled away from the naka and was then chased till Doraha. Two persons Gurvinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Chiddan village, Amritsar have been arrested on the spot,” he added.
The spokesperson said that 8 drums of 200 liters each and 6 jerry cans of 30 liters capacity each of ENA was recovered from their possession. He said that the vehicle has been impounded and FIR would be registered after further investigation.
-
Ferozepur ex-DIG under VB lens in ₹ 10 lakh Tarn Taran bribe case
The Punjab vigilance bureau is also probing the role of IPS officer and Ferozepur ex-DIG Inderbir Singh among others for allegedly taking ₹10 lakh bribe from a drug supplier for not naming Inderbir in a case registered under the NDPS Act by the Bhikhiwind police in Tarn Taran district. On July 6, DSP Lakhbir Singh, then posted at Faridkot, was arrested by the police in this case.
-
UP: 785 arrested in state-wide raids against hookah bars, drug dealers
Police arrested 785 people in a state-wide raid carried out in 22 districts/police commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to check illegal operations of hookah bars and sale of drugs. In the day-long simultaneous raids across the state, drugs worth Rs 5.58 crore were recovered and 702 FIRs were lodged, informed Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order) on Monday. Kumar added that 785 people were arrested in these raids.
-
Global experts to help KGMU in research and clinical work
LUCKNOW: Faculty members in King George's Medical University will now get help in research activities and clinical work from experts across the world. A virtual meeting between recipients of DSc Honoris Causa and faculty members of King George's Medical University was held to take suggestions on development of the university and preparing a 'vision statement for the next 25 years.'
-
Yogi govt’s second term a mandate on hard work: Asim Arun
Lucknow : Minister of state (independent charge), social welfare, Asim Arun said on Monday the model of Uttar Pradesh in the fight against the Covid pandemic was praised all over the country. Referring to the schemes run by the social welfare department Arun said it provided long term help. The public private partnership should be promoted in various developments and welfare schemes. Private participation was also necessary to achieve the target, he said.
-
Prayagraj: Man dies under mysterious circumstances; kin suspects foul play
A middle-aged man died under mysterious circumstances at Ubhari village under Ghoorpur police station in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday. According to reports, 55-year-old Gayasuddin used to work as a mason. On Monday afternoon he returned home and went to sleep after lunch. Few hours later, the family observed that Gayasuddin was dead following which they raised an alarm. It is also suspected that Gayasuddin may have died of heart attack.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics