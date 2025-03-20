Menu Explore
Punjab Police shift farmer leader Dallewal from PIMS to rest house in Jalandhar Cantt

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Mar 20, 2025 01:48 PM IST

Team of doctors monitoring fasting farm union leader’s health, tight security in place at PWD rest house.

A day after he was detained, Punjab Police shifted fasting farm union leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to the PWD rest house in Jalandhar cantonment on Thursday morning.

After he was detained along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher following the meeting with Union ministers in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening, Dallewal was brought to Jalandhar’s Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at 1.35am in an ambulance amid tight security.

A team of doctors carried out a medical examination before shifting him to the PWD rest house.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast since November 26 last year, is under the observation of the team of PIMS doctors.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in and around the rest house as the police in assistance with jawans of the Indian Army were deployed to ensure law and order. The movement has been restricted as no one is being allowed to meet Dallewal.

Elaborate security is in place in and around the rest house and no visitors are allowed to meet Dallewal.

Following the detention of the farmer leaders, the police are clearing the year-long blockades on the national highways by farmers at the inter-state borders at Shambhu and Khanauri.

