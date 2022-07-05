Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police (SP) for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at his official residence in Gurdaspur.
The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing.
The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP. An SIT led-by Amritsar-rural SSP Swarandeep Singh, who was posted as SSP Gurdaspur at that time, was set up. “On the basis of the inquiry, the SP has been arrested,” he said.
The woman was having a dispute with her husband and in-laws, and had lodged a complaint in this regard to the then Gurdaspur SSP.
A case under IPC sections 376 (2) (e) (a police official commits rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant), and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at the Gurdaspur City police station.
According to the FIR, Gurmeet Singh had nothing to do with the inquiry of complaint made by the woman. He, however, took advantage of the situation, promising action against her husband. The SIT further states that “the SP made physical relations twice with the woman, who was pregnant at that time.” The SP used to send vulgar messages to the victim, besides threatening her, says the FIR.
Gurmeet had argued that the alleged rape took place in the month of April where as complaint was delayed and made in May. The SIT said that the victim was locked into a legal battle with her in-laws and she was not in position to open front against Gurmeet. The SIT further accused Gurmeet of taking advantage of his position to rape the victim.
-
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
-
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
-
Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker
Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.
-
HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.
-
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics