Punjab Police SP on the run after aide arrested for bribe in CM Mann’s Sangrur

PATIALA: A Punjab Police superintendent of police (SP) is on the run after his aide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Punjab Police Service officer and posted in Sangrur district’s Bureau of Investigation, a separate wing created to investigate crimes. Sangrur is the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann who has been asking people to come forward to file corruption complaints and promised stringent action against the guilty.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said a man accused in a criminal case, Hasandeep Singh, complained that SP Karanveer Singh on April 2 was demanding a ₹3.5 bribe. Later, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, the reader in the SP office, settled for ₹3 lakh.

The complainant paid the bribe to ASI, who passed it to the SP in his office, said an initial probe report by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hans Raj.

“The accused ASI has been arrested, while the SP is on run and teams have been dispatched to arrest him,” said SSP Sidhu.

Sidhu said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given clear instructions not to tolerate corruption and he had already warned everyone that whoever indulged in corruption will not be spared.

“However, this SP through his reader collected a bribe at his office, thus we cracked the whip after confirming the crime through a probe,” Sidhu said.

A special investigation team headed by SP (Headquater) Sangrur has been formed to arrest SP Karanveer Singh and investigate the case.

