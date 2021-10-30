Punjab Police take stock of security along border in Amritsar

Punjab Police have stepped up efforts to strengthen the state’s second line of defence along the India-Pakistan border to tackle anti-national activities, especially movement of drones for smuggling arms and drugs, amid the festive season.

Monish Chawla, inspector general (IG), border range, Amritsar, on Friday visited various sensitive border outposts (BoPs) in Amritsar district and held meetings with Border Security Force (BSF) officials for better coordination. The visit comes a day after a drone was spotted along the border near Ajnala in Amritsar. In recent months, there has been a spike in such sightings as well as recoveries of drones and smuggled contraband attached to them.

“Activities of anti-national elements increase during the festival season. To keep a strict vigil on every suspected movement from across the border, better coordination between the BSF and Punjab Police is mandatory. During the meeting with BSF officials, issues related to infiltration, drone activities and problems in guarding the border during the foggy season were discussed,” said a senior police official.

BSF commandant Kulwant Singh was present as the police officials visited Dharam Parkash, Singhuke, Panjgarayian and Shahpur border outposts among others. “We often increase our vigil along the border in festival seasons. Foggy season is also approaching, and we will increase our manpower to ensure maximum security,” said a BSF official

“We have installed several nakas at various sensitive points leading to the border. Movement of every suspect is being watched closely. Our officials are also in regular touch with BSF officials to tackle any kind of anti-national activities from across the border,” said senior superintendent of police, Amritsar Rural, Rakesh Kaushal, who accompanied the IG.

Sources said police have also stationed special bullet proof vehicles near the border to handle any kind of untoward incident.