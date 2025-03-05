Punjab Police to have anti-drone tech to check cross-border drug smuggling

Chandigarh : Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is also chairman of the cabinet sub-committee formed to lead the war against drug trafficking, on Tuesday announced that the Punjab Police would soon be equipped with cutting-edge anti-drone technology to intercept transborder drug smuggling. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is also chairman of the cabinet sub-committee formed to lead the war against drug trafficking, on Tuesday announced that the Punjab Police would soon be equipped with cutting-edge anti-drone technology to intercept transborder drug smuggling.

This announcement followed a demonstration event organised by the Punjab Police at PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, where three companies from public and private sector showcased their cutting-edge anti-drone solutions. The event was also attended by cabinet minister Aman Arora and director general of police Gaurav Yadav among others.

Addressing the media, Cheema said all the three companies had demonstrated their cutting-edge technology designed to counter drone-based cross-border smuggling of narcotics, arms and explosives on the border with Pakistan. He said the anti-drone technologies showcased included portable, mobile and stationary solutions, each capable of intercepting drones at varying distances. He said these technologies are designed to disrupt the drone movement thus breaking the cross-border drug supply chain.

Cheema said the Punjab Police experts, in consultation with central security agencies, would soon finalise the procurement of the most effective systems.

Responding to a media query, Arora said it is the primary responsibility of the Union government to halt cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms, as the 50km area along the International Border falls under the jurisdiction of the BSF, however, their past efforts have not yielded 100% success. He said that the state has launched a comprehensive 360-degree action plan against drug traffickers and assured that there would be no shortage of funds to ensure the safety and security of the people of Punjab.