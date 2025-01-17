Punjab Police trace four missing Sangrur boys within 60 hours

Four boys, aged between 12 and 13 years, who went missing from their houses in Sangrur on January 13 were traced to Sriganganagar in neighbouring Rajasthan, police said on Friday. In swift police action, the four boys were traced to Sriganganagar railway station after they boarded a train from Dhuri on January 13. (Representational photo)

Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the boys were traced within 60 hours of their going missing with the help of technology. They were located in Sriganganagar after they boarded a train from Dhuri railway station.

The boys, Sahil Khan, 12, son of Sukari Khan; Pankaj Kumar, 12, son of Srilekh Rishidev; Sonu Kumar, 12, and Deepesh Kumar, 13, both sons of Tunna Shah, were returned safely to their families at Focal Point, Sangrur.

The boys, all students of Classes 6 and 7, told the police that they had left their homes “in search of adventure” and decided to travel to Sriganganagar without informing their families. They were found roaming at the Sriganganagar railway station.

A police team, led by SP Navreet Singh Virk, launched the search on the complaint of Tunna Shah. The police found that Shah’s sons had left for an unknown destination with their friends, Sahil and Pankaj, and could not be contacted.

Shah suspected that the children might have been lured by strangers, prompting swift police action. The case was assigned to a team led by sub-inspector Daljit Singh Virk, along with inspector Sandeep Singh and station house officer Manjeet Singh.