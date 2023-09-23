Punjab Police will have AI-based technology: CM Mann

As many as 2,999 constables, the largest ever group of directly-recruited cops in this rank of the Punjab Police, formally joined force following their passing out parade at Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar on Friday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the passing out parade of 2,999 constables who have completed training at the PAP campus, in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT photo)

Addressing the gathering, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government will soon introduce the technique of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhancing the efficiency of Punjab Police.

“The initiative will go a long way in further improving the policing in the state. The decision aims at making Punjab a front runner in the usage of AI thereby maintaining law and order in the state. This will act as a milestone in equipping the police force with best practices and developing it on scientific lines,” said Mann.

The chief minister said being a border state, a number of forces inimical to state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard earned peace of the state but the police have always foiled such attempts.

“To further overcome major challenges faced by the state, it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology,” said the CM.

Mann reiterated that Punjab will be soon joining hands with multinational companies to update the state police on modern lines.

“A comprehensive blueprint has been already prepared in this regard and the formal agreement will be signed soon,” he said.

Mann asserted that it will help in enhancing the efficiency of the police to tackle any sort of unforeseen challenge in the state.

The chief minister said the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year for the coming four years to overcome the scarcity of cops.

“Such recruitment drives will help in channelising unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction and help them in weaning away from the menace of drugs,” he said.

The state government will soon embark on a major recruitment drive in sports and technical cadre of Punjab Police with engaging 267 sub-inspectors and 2,340 constables in technical support services, 787 head constables and 362 constables in investigation cadre, 794 constables in intelligence cadre, said the CM.

He exhorted the cops to discharge their duty with utmost dedication, hard work and commitment thereby contributing immensely in the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

Earlier, director general of police Gaurav Yadav welcomed the chief minister and other dignitaries. The chief minister also inspected the parade and took salute from an impressive march past.

₹3-cr cheques to kin of cops who died in line of duty

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over cheques worth ₹3 crore to family members of the cops who died in line of duty.

The chief minister, on the sidelines of passing out parade here at PAP grounds, handed over cheques worth ₹2 crore, including ₹1 crore ex gratia by state government and ₹1 crore of life insurance by HDFC bank, to the distressed family of martyr ASI Kuldeep Singh as a mark of respect for his services for the country. ASI Kuldeep Singh attained martyrdom on March 18 this year while performing his duty in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

He also handed over cheque worth ₹1 crore of life insurance by HDFC bank to the aggrieved family of ASI Malkeet Singh who had died while performing his duty in Kapurthala.