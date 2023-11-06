Punjab Police yet to arrest farmers who forced officials to burn stubble

BATHINDA : A day after nine farmers and activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) were booked on chief minister Bhgawant Mann’s directions after villagers forced an official on duty to burn paddy stubble, the Bathinda police have not made any arrest. A day after nine farmers and activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) were booked on chief minister Bhgawant Mann’s directions after villagers forced an official on duty to burn paddy stubble, the Bathinda police have not made any arrest.

A union activist, Bachittar Singh, who was detained for questioning, was let off by the police on Sunday evening after a large number of farmers gheraoed the Nehinawala police station.

Bhucho deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rachpal Singh said the protesters ended the agitation after they were assured that no one would be arrested without a thorough investigation.

“No one has been arrested in the case but our teams had called a few individuals for identification. Bachittar was also made to join an investigation and verify details of a video where a team of district officials were forced to set paddy residue on fire. He was let off after questioning,” said the DSP.

State president of the BKU’s Sidhupur faction Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Saturday had warned to gherao the police station to foil any attempt to arrest farmers accused of wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and other criminal charges when villagers obstructed officials on Friday.

The three-member team, led by public works department (PWD) sub-divisional engineer (SDE) Harpreet Sagar, on Friday afternoon acted on a tip-off and reached Nehianawala village to find a paddy field of one Ram Singh on fire.

A video of farmers forcing the officials to burn the stubble was posted on social media, sparking an outrage.

Though the team reported the matter to the district authorities on Friday, an FIR was registered only after the CM ordered the police to act on Saturday.

He took to ‘X’ to express displeasure over the incident and posted the video, where the farmers can be identified.

After CM’s direction, Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray told reporters that those behind the incident would be put behind bars.

“Lawlessness is not something that we will tolerate,” he the DC said, adding that the BKU Sidhupur leaders met him, disowned the act and apologised to the officials.

However, union leader Baldev Singh Sandoha on Sunday said they have only suspended the protest and it will be relaunched if the authorities try to arrest any farmer.

“Our union is not against the officials. We condemn the state government for its failure to provide ample facilities and financial assistance to farmers for paddy stubble management,” Sandoha said after lifting the dharna outside the police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON