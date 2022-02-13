Punjab polls: Congress MP Manish Tiwari campaigns for Balbir Sidhu in Mohali

Urging voters to again choose a “tried and tested” leader like Balbir Singh Sidhu, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tiwari on Saturday said Sidhu was a proven leader, who with his sheer hard work and passion had put Mohali far ahead on the development map.

Tiwari said on the one hand there was a leader like Sidhu, who had to his credit a long list of development works and on the other hand were his rivals, who switched sides whenever elections approached.

He said Sidhu had brought significant improvement in Mohali’s education and health infrastructures, besides ensuring many basic amenities, while his rivals were only making hollow claims.

AAP getting overwhelming response in villages, city: Kulwant Singh

Former mayor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kulwant Singh said the AAP was getting huge response from the people in both villages and Mohali city.

He said people were annoyed with the sitting MLA, who had been misleading them till now. “Therefore, they want to teach a lesson to Balbir Singh Sidhu by all means. At the same time, the old office-bearers and workers of the Congress are also joining the AAP,” he said.

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh meeting voters in Mohali on Saturday. (HT Photo)

AAP, Congress set up with posters worth crores: Brar

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from Mohali Ravneet Brar targeted the AAP, stating that the “so-called Aam Aadmi’ candidate, billionaire Kulwant Singh, had put up banners and posters worth crores in the entire constituency and so had MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

During his election campaign in different villages and sectors of the constituency, Brar said the Election Commission should take notice of how the candidates of both parties had tarnished the image of the entire city with their posters and banners.

He requested the Commission to add their cost to the election account of these candidates.

Brar said, “The AAP is only a nominal ‘aam aadmi’ party. Its candidate from Mohali is the richest candidate in Punjab and if just the estimate of the posters and banners put up by him to tarnish the image of Mohali was made, it would be around ₹2 crore.”

Mohali city will be made a medical hub: Vashisht

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mohali candidate Sanjeev Vashisht campaigned in Phases 1 and 4 on Saturday. He promised that the BJP government will develop Mohali as a medical hub. “The largest hospital of the state will be opened in Mohali constituency and it will treat every ailment, while providing free tests. The PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana will be implemented at the grassroots level to provide free medicines. The existing hospitals and dispensaries in Mohali will also be upgraded in the same manner, with provision of tests,” he said.

Later, Vashisht addressed workers in Industrial Area, Phase 8, where he said the BJP government will revive the ESI Hospital for industrial workers to ensure better healthcare for them.

AAP workers join SAD in Mohali

The campaign of Parminder Singh Sohana, joint candidate of SAD and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Mohali, got a major boost on Saturday after a large number of AAP workers from Sukhgarh village joined the Akali Dal.

Sohana inducted these workers into the party and assured them of full respect.

On the occasion, Sohana said with more people joining the SAD and BSP alliance, the reality of other parties was coming to the fore, especially the AAP, whose workers seem very annoyed with it.

He said no government, other than SAD’s, could do as much development in Mohali, which its people knew.

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Dera Bassi today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Dera Bassi on Sunday, party’s candidate from the constituency Deepinder Singh Dhillon said.

While addressing an election rally on Saturday, Dhillon said people had made up their mind to throw Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA NK Sharma out of power. “They already got the trailer in the civic body elections held last year, when Congress won from all civic bodies in Dera Bassi sub-division,” he said.

Lashing out at Sharma, Dhillon said, “He was in power for past one decade, but he did not bring any big project for the sub-division. On the other hand, in the past five years, we initiated several development projects and some of them are on the verge of completion.”

People of Zirakpur are my family: Sharma

SAD-BSP candidate and sitting Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma said the people of Zirakpur were part of his family and had always strengthened the Akali Dal politically.

During his election campaign on Saturday, Sharma interacted with voters in Chhat village, where the Gadaria and Harijan communities announced their support to him.

Sharma said all the villages of this region had always made him victorious and sent him to the assembly.

Taking a dig at Congress candidate Deepender Singh Dhillon, Sharma said during the last five years, the Zirakpur municipal council had become a den of corruption. “When the SAD government comes to power, not only will the scams in the Zirakpur MC be investigated, the guilty will also be punished. I have always given priority to development, while the Congressmen have been executing scams in the garb of projects,” he said.

BJP will resettle Kashmiris living in Punjab: Khanna

BJP candidate from Dera Bassi Sanjeev Khanna said after it came to power, the BJP government in Punjab will work towards resettling Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“For this, various schemes of the central government will be implemented. The government has arranged a Prime Minister’s development package of ₹1,080 crore for Kashmiri migrants and 3,000 government jobs for them,” said Khanna, while addressing public meetings in Lalru village, Jiyoli, Bartana, Handesara and Nagla on Saturday.

Khanna said in the last five years, the land of 610 Kashmiri Pandit families had been returned to them. “Also to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families back in the Valley, 6,000 houses had been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹920 crore,” he added.