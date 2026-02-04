Punjab posts 15.7% GST growth: Cheema

Punjab has recorded growth in GST collections in January 2026, reflecting improved compliance despite challenges from the Centre’s GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said. A key highlight of January 2026 was the exceptional performance in SGST cash collections, which grew by 14.4%, the highest growth rate among all Indian states for the month. (HT Photo)

Cheema revealed that while the gross GST collection in January stood at ₹2,452.6 crore, the net GST collection registered a year-on-year growth of ₹315 crore, marking a 15.7% increase over January 2025. He added that the achievement is noteworthy as the state faced an estimated monthly revenue loss of around ₹250 crore due to GST 2.0 rate reductions impacting key sectors – yarn, textiles, hosiery, pharmaceuticals, insurance, tyres, and cement.

“On a year-to-date basis (up to January 2026), net GST collections have grown by 13.4%, with cumulative collections increasing from ₹19,415 crore to ₹22,014 crore. The gross GST collections during the same period also recorded a 13% growth,” he said.

A key highlight of January 2026 was the exceptional performance in SGST cash collections, which grew by 14.4%, the highest growth rate among all Indian states for the month.

The state maintained a strong focus on taxpayer facilitation, issuing ₹129 crore in SGST refunds in January 2026, with total GST refunds amounting to approximately ₹300 crore.

“Enforcement actions yielded substantial results, with the state intelligence and preventive units (SIPUs) stopping over ₹200 crore in input tax credit (ITC) theft and arresting the trend of bogus billing during January 2026,” Cheema further informed.

In addition to GST 2.0-related challenges, Punjab faced further fiscal pressure due to the unilateral deduction of approximately ₹280 crore from IGST settlements by the Centre over the last three months.