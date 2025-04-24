Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab procures 54 LMT wheat, 8k crore paid to farmers: Kataruchak

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Apr 24, 2025 07:52 AM IST

Loading charges for labourers hiked to at ₹2.64 per bag; this hike is expected to benefit labourers with an estimated ₹10 crore annually

State food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday said that out of the 60 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat that arrived in Punjab’s grain markets, 54 LMT have already been procured and payments totaling nearly 8,000 crore have been directly credited to the farmers’ accounts.

Lal Chand Kataruchak at a grain market in Sangrur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Lal Chand Kataruchak at a grain market in Sangrur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Kataruchak, who visited the Sangrur grain market on Wednesday, also announced an increase in loading charges for labourers at the grain markets. The new rate of 2.64 per bag marks an increase of 84 paise from last year. This hike is expected to benefit the labourers with an estimated 10 crore annually.

The minister said that the Punjab government is fully committed to meeting its allocated target of 124 LMT for the central pool, adding that efficient arrangements made by the state have garnered satisfaction from the farmers, ensuring that their primary needs for timely procurement and prompt payments are being effectively addressed.

Kataruchak also said that strict action would be taken against any irregularities in the procurement process, such as excessive weighing.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab procures 54 LMT wheat, 8k crore paid to farmers: Kataruchak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On