Punjab procures 54 LMT wheat, 8k crore paid to farmers: Kataruchak

State food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday said that out of the 60 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat that arrived in Punjab’s grain markets, 54 LMT have already been procured and payments totaling nearly ₹8,000 crore have been directly credited to the farmers’ accounts. Lal Chand Kataruchak at a grain market in Sangrur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Kataruchak, who visited the Sangrur grain market on Wednesday, also announced an increase in loading charges for labourers at the grain markets. The new rate of ₹2.64 per bag marks an increase of 84 paise from last year. This hike is expected to benefit the labourers with an estimated ₹10 crore annually.

The minister said that the Punjab government is fully committed to meeting its allocated target of 124 LMT for the central pool, adding that efficient arrangements made by the state have garnered satisfaction from the farmers, ensuring that their primary needs for timely procurement and prompt payments are being effectively addressed.

Kataruchak also said that strict action would be taken against any irregularities in the procurement process, such as excessive weighing.