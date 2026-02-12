Punjab: PSEB to use tech for transparent board exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has undertaken technological and administrative measures to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the upcoming board examinations across the state. PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh, in a press release issued on Tuesday, said that the board has introduced an advanced digital tracking system through the newly launched MATQ App (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh, in a press release issued on Tuesday, said that the board has introduced an advanced digital tracking system through the newly launched MATQ App, designed to monitor the secure movement of question papers. The app tracks the transportation of confidential question papers from the PSEB headquarters to designated banks for safe custody and subsequently to the concerned examination centres. Photographic evidence is mandatorily uploaded at the time of handing over and receiving the sealed packets.

“The app captures GPS coordinates and automatically matches them with pre-saved authorised locations, ensuring complete accountability and eliminating the possibility of any discrepancy. Also, a control room is being established at the head office, to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations and to solve the grievances,” Singh said.

To enhance convenience for students, roll number slips have been issued with clearly mapped examination centres, enabling candidates to easily locate their respective venues well in advance.

In order to maintain strict secrecy and discipline, observers will be appointed for crucial examinations on the same day. Additionally, more than 300 flying squads have been constituted across Punjab to curb the menace of unfair means and ensure a fair examination environment.

“For greater transparency, answer sheets will be distributed in a controlled manner at examination centres. Further strengthening confidentiality, PSEB is introducing barcoding of answer sheets, which will conceal the identity of candidates during evaluation and ensure unbiased marking”, Singh added.

Amarpal Singh further informed that in a significant reform aimed at fair assessment, practical examinations are being conducted through external examiners for the first time. The practical exams, scheduled from February 2 to February 12, are progressing smoothly across the state.

The board has established approximately 2,366 examination centres to facilitate candidates. This year, around 2,77,316 students will appear in Class 8 examinations, 2,72,560 students in Class 10, and 2,68,794 students in Class 12. The Class 8 and Class 12 board examinations will commence on February 17, while the Class 10 examinations will begin on March 6.