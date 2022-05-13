Punjab records 34% rise in stubble burning incidents
: Punjab has recorded a 34% rise in stubble burning incidents this year as compared to the last season, with a total of 289 farm fires reported on Thursday in the state.
According to the data obtained from Punjab Agricultural University’s remote sensing centre, a total of 13,558 incidents of farm fires were reported across the state till Thursday, with 816 stubble burning occurrences reported in Ludhiana alone.
The stubble burning cases have witnessed a 34% rise as compared to last year’s 10,100. A total of 13,420 incidents were reported in 2020. As many as 11,701 incidents of stubble burning were reported in 2019 starting from April 1 to May 30.
Ferozepur tops the chart with 1,397 incidents of stubble burning reported so far this year, followed by Amritsar with 1,195 farm fires, Ludhiana (816), Gurdaspur (1,090) and Moga (1,075).
“Farmers are advised not to burn wheat straw but plough the same in the field as it will improve the fertility of soil. Burning not only spoils the atmosphere but also destroys the nutrients of soil. Beside vehicular traffic, the burning of crop residue also adds to pollution,” principal meteorologist, PAU, KK Gill said.
The pollution reached 180 points on Thursday, which is considered moderate.
Chief agriculture officer Dr Narinder Singh Benipal said that the department of agriculture and farmers welfare was conducting regular inquiry to zero in on the farmers who deliberately set fire to the wheat straw.
Irrigate crops regularly: PAU to farmers
A farm advisory shared by PAU experts on Thursday stated that maximum temperatures are expected to stay above 40 degrees for the next four days. As a heat wave is expected during the coming days, farmers are advised to irrigate crops regularly at an interval of 4-5 days to avoid water stress and apply light irrigations at regular intervals to fruit orchards.
The maximum temperature during the day in the city was 42.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature reached 29.6 degree Celsius.
According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature remained abnormally high on Thursday and it was in the year 2000, when the city had last witnessed a minimum of 29.6 degrees Celsius on a particular day.
Jal Nigam recruitment scam: Azam Khan appears before CBI court
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday appeared before the CBI court in connection with the Jal Nigam recruitment scam case. The court could not frame charges against Khan as his lawyers demanded documents submitted by the SIT in court along with the chargesheet. Khan arrived from Sitapur jail, where he is lodged at present for the past 28 months. In 88 FIRs lodged against him, Khan has secured bail in 87 cases.
Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur
A week after a journalist working for a vernacular newspaper, 56, Alok Verma, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur on May 4, police have arrested one of the accused. Identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan, he is a resident of Dhakoli. Police have also recovered the Honda Activa used in the crime and ₹300 from him.
Health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, orders probe
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered probe into the issue of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh found stocked at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday. During his inspection for around 45 minutes, he finally counted 322 pages having list of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh. Irked over the issue, the minister asked about who was responsible for this.
Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets
A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.
Wheat procurement: Punjab to shut most mandis on May 13
Chandigarh : As the arrivals of freshly harvested wheat crop in state mandis has dipped, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday decided to end the procurement operations by closing most of the mandis Friday. Around 2,200 mandis were set up in the state for procuring the rabi crop. Arrivals are still expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ludhiana districts.
