Punjab records one Covid death, 20 new cases
Punjab on Monday reported one Covid-related fatality while 20 fresh cases surfaced across the state.
The death was reported from Moga district in the state, which took the toll from the pandemic to 17,748. It also included three death cases that were not reported earlier, according to a medical bulletin.
Meanwhile, the infection tally climbed to 7,59,442, of which 167 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala.
Fourteen patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 7,41,527, the bulletin said. Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 in April so far, it said.
-
Lucknow: Day after two girls test Covid positive, samples collected at LMGC
A day after two students tested positive for Covid at the La Martiniere Girls' College in Lucknow, health department staff took samples of 140 school staff members and 96 students, including those staying in the hostel, on Monday. LMGC is closed for two days — Monday and Tuesday (April 25 and 26). Parents of the two LMGC girls, who are siblings, also tested positive for Covid, according to health officials.
-
AAP’s power freebie in Punjab meaningless when there is no power: Sidhu
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday led a protest against power shortage in the state, near the Rajpura thermal plant in Patiala district. “The power demand will peak in June and July, when it is expected to reach 17,000 MW, but the state government is unable to supply even regular power when load is just 7,500 MW,” Sidhu said. According to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's new president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, he had no knowledge about the protest.
-
Delhi yet again reports over 1,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.42%
Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,011 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,75,887, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient also died and 817 others recovered during the same period. The active cases in the national capital rose to 4,168 and the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi reported over 1,000 cases.
-
Traffic cops fine 1,983 delivery agents for helmetless driving in special drive
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police has in the past 20 days fined 1,983 delivery executives working for a host of food and grocery delivery platforms for riding without helmets. The special drive was started on April 5 after the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey warned the representatives of such delivery companies and instructed them to ensure that their delivery agents follow traffic rules.
-
Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman
Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
